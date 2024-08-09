Smotrich says now is ‘not the time’ for renewal of hostage negotiations

Smotrich and Ben Gvir said they would leave the government if it should agree to a ceasefire-for-hostage deal.

By Vered Weiss,World Israel News

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had harsh words for mediators’ call to renew hostage and ceasefire negotiations and said now is “not the time” to release Palestinian prisoners in a “delusional symmetry” between terrorists and hostages.

Smotrich also called the deal a “dangerous trap.”

He wrote, “It’s definitely not the time for a capitulating deal that ends the war before the elimination of the Hamas ISIS Nazis, allowing them to recover and return to murder Jews again,” he wrote.

Smotrich said a deal would be a capitulation to terrorism, would allow Hezbollah to remain on the northern border, reward Iran for terrorism, interfere with Israel’s ability to deal with its enemies, and would make the country look weak.

“I call on the Prime Minister not to fall into this trap and not agree to the shift, even in the slightest, from the red lines he set just recently, though they are also very problematic,” Smotrich added.

Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said they would leave the government if it should agree to the hostage and ceasefire deal.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that if Ben Gvir and Smotrich depart from the government, his Yesh Atid Party would serve as a “security net,” allowing the government to stay intact to complete a hostage deal.

Following a joint statement from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to bring a swift end to the crisis, Israel has agreed to send a delegation to the renewed talks on August 15th.

However, Hamas has not yet responded to the statement.

The statement drafted by US, Egyptian, and Qatari officials said, “It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families.”

“The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal,” it said.