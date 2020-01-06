Soleimani’s daughter vows revenge: ‘US and Israel can expect a dark day’

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession in Tehran, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Soleimani’s daughter threated Israel and the U.S. on Monday at the Tehran funeral.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

“Both the U.S. and Israel can expect a dark day following his death,” Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, said on Monday at the funeral for her father, Qasem Soleimani, slain leader of the Iran Revolutionary Guard, in Tehran.

Her threat echoed that of Mohsen Rezaei, a former leader of the Guard, who told a Tehran crowd in Tehran that the Israeli city of Haifa and other “centers” like Tel Aviv could be targeted.

“Rest assured we will level to the ground Haifa and Israeli centers so that Israel will be wiped out,” he said. “The issue is very serious for the Iranian nation. You hit us and you should get hit. You attacked us and it is the Iranian nation’s right.

Zeinab also directly threatened an attack on the U.S. military in the Mideast. “The families of the American soldiers in western Asia … will spend their days waiting for the death of their children,” she said to cheers.

The crowd she spoke to spread “as the eye could see,” the Associated Press reports. Iranian state TV put the crowd size at “millions,” though that number could not be verified.

Soleimani’s killing has escalated the crisis between Tehran and Washington after months of back-and-forth attacks and threats that have put the wider Middle East on edge.

Iran has promised “harsh revenge” while Trump has vowed on Twitter that the U.S. will strike back at 52 targets “VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. ”

Iran said on Sunday it would no longer abide by any of the limits of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal, abandoning the accord’s key provisions that block Tehran from having enough material to build an atomic weapon.