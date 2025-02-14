‘Students Against Nazi Extremism’ target Tesla cars in California Bay Area

Action Justice Climat vandalized the facade of Tesla France's headquarters in Saint-Ouen, covering it in “Nazi brown” paint. (X Screenshot)

In Europe, where Tesla has significant market presence, the response has been particularly fierce.

By Jewish Breaking News

California Tesla owners have become unwitting targets in the controversy still surrounding Elon Musk’s Nazi-like salute and his mounting influence in Washington.

According to an investigative report by The Independent, a fringe group has been leaving notes on Tesla cars in the Bay Area with the words “No Nazis in America,” with at least one tied to a brick.

Calling themselves “Students Against Nazi Extremism,” the group mailed a manifesto to local news outlet Lost Coast Outpost claiming responsibility for delivering threats to 13 Tesla owners across Arcata and Seaside.

The three-page document denounced Musk as an “overt Nazi with a history of fascist, racist, misogynist and criminal behavior” and outlined plans to vandalize Tesla vehicles in Rohnert Park and Hayward.

Meanwhile, the anti-Tesla movement has now spread beyond California, with protesters gathering outside Tesla showrooms and charging stations in Manhattan and Maine, voicing their opposition to what they view as the billionaire overreach into federal government affairs.

Outside Barcelona, French artist James Kina installed a provocative red raised arm at a Tesla charging station.

In Germany, an image of Musk’s inauguration day Nazi-like salute was projected onto the exterior wall of a Tesla factory in Berlin, accompanied by the word “heil.”

Musk’s vocal support of the far-right AfD party has already sparked significant backlash from moderate and liberal Germans.

For Tesla owners caught in the middle, their vehicles now carry an unintended symbol of fascism in a culture war they never asked to join.