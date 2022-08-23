Supermodel Admits: My anti-Israel stance has lost me friends and jobs

“I had friends that completely dropped me … and won’t let me into their house,” the supermodel said.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid claimed that she was dropped from several contracts over her vocal support for Palestinians and anti-Israel views.

Hadid, the daughter of Nazareth-born tycoon Mohamed Hadid, often posts lies and misinformation about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to her 56 million Instagram followers.

“There have been so many brands that have stopped working with me. A lot of friends have also turned their backs on me,” the supermodel said on Libyan-American journalist Noor Tagouri’s podcast.

“I had friends that completely dropped me, like even friends that I had been having dinner with on Friday nights, for seven years, now just won’t let me into their house,” the model said.

She has called Israel an “apartheid” state, accused Israeli Jews of being a “a group of colonizers” who carry out ethnic cleansing against Palestinians, and, most recently, called out the Jewish state over its killing of Gazan terrorists earlier this month.

She was also filmed at a pro-Palestinian rally earlier this year chanting “from the river to the sea,” which is a rallying cry to destroy all of Israel and replace it with “Palestine.”

Hadid, and her older sister and fellow model, Gigi, have compared the plight of the Ukrainians in the face of the Russian invasion to that of the Palestinians, saying they “experience the same.”

She also told GQ in a separate interview this week that her parents’ divorce meant she missed out as a child on being a Muslim and having a strong Palestinian identity.

“For so long I was missing that part of me, and it made me really, really sad and lonely,” she told GQ. “I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day and studying and really being able to practice [Islam], just in general being able to live in a Muslim culture.”

This made her even more determined to spread awareness of the “Israeli occupation,” she said.

“I speak about [this stuff] for the elderly that are still living there, that have never been able to see Palestine free, and for the children that can still grow up and have a beautiful life,” she said.

Earlier this month, the supermodel lamented that Instagrammers were not allowed to be Palestinian after the social media platform removed a post of her father’s passport with his birthplace listed as ‘Palestine.’