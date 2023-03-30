Tens of thousands of judicial reform supporters protest in Tel Aviv

Right-wing Israelis rally in support of plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reform the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Protesters in the so-called “March for Freedom” called on the government not to surrender to the left during negotiations on the judicial reform.

By World Israel News Staff

Some 30,000 right-wing protesters in support of the government’s proposal for judicial reform took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, waving Israel and Likud flags.

Chants of “the people demand judicial reform,” “Bibi king of Israel,” “democracy at the ballots” and “the High Court is screwing us all,” were heard among protesters, who also carried signs reading, “I’m a second-class citizen.”

Despite earlier promises from the march’s organizers that the protest would not involve attempts to block highways, hundreds of protesters made it onto the Ayalon highway. However, Israeli media said that they had police permission.

“We will not block roads, we are not anarchists. There has not been and will not be any calls and incitement to violence. The march is approved by the police and tonight Tel Aviv will also hear – the people chose judicial reform,” Im Tirtzu, one of the organizers of the march, said in a statement prior to the protest.

“Today everyone knows, in the coalition as well as the opposition, that it is necessary to carry out reforms and corrections in the judicial system. It is possible to discuss the issue, it is important to reach an agreement – but we will not allow a surrender.”

“The people’s vote must not be trampled by thugs who encouraged disobedience and damage to Israel’s economy. The majority of the people demand a correction in the judicial system and this demand must not be destroyed, the majority of the population must not be turned into second-class citizens.”

Im Tirtzu also called on demonstrators to protest peacefully, adding “we call on the police to act with a heavy hand against anyone who tries to disturb the peace and use violence.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the reform legislation would be suspended until the Knesset’s summer session to allow for negotiations with the opposition under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog. The anti-government protest movement nevertheless said it would continue to take to the streets.