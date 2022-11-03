Terror attack at Temple Mount gate

Israeli security at the scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, leaving 2 people wounded and the Arab terrorist shot. November 3, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Three people wounded in stabbing attack at entrance to the Temple Mount, terrorist eliminated.

By World Israel News Staff

At least three police officers were wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack at an entrance to the Temple Mount Thursday morning.

The attack occurred adjacent to the Iron Gate, near the Muslim Quarter on the western side of the holy site.

According to initial reports, an Israeli police officer, roughly 40 years of age, was wounded in the attack. He is currently listed in light-to-moderate condition.

Two more officers, approximately 30 and 25 years of age respectively, were also wounded in the attack. Both are reportedly in light-to-moderate condition as well.

Police officers at the scene shot and eliminated the terrorist.

Authorities have identified the terrorist as a 20-year-old Arab resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood in northeastern Jerusalem.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were called to the scene, treating the victim before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

“I provided assistance to two lightly wounded people who were fully conscious,” said Yechiel Stern, a paramedic from United Hatzalah.

“After that, they were directed to continue receiving medical treatment at the hospital.”

Following the attack, police evacuated Jewish visitors from the Temple Mount.

“A short time ago, a report was filed with the police regarding a terrorist who attempted to stab police officers in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem,” a police spokesperson said Thursday morning.

“The terrorist was shot and neutralized, and police forces have been dispatched to the scene.”

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, chairman of the Otzma Yehudit faction in the Religious Zionist Party, blamed the outgoing Lapid government for the attack.

“The twilight of the Gantz-Lapid government is coming to an end with yet another terrorist stabbing attack. The time has come to restore security to our streets.”

“The time has come to restore order. The time has come for there to be a ‘landlord’ here; the time has come for terrorists to be eliminated when they go out to carry out attacks! I wish a full recovery to the victims.”