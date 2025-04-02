The new Jewish fear and exile from Europe

The number of anti-Semitic incidents has increased by 400 percent in parts of Europe.

By Giulio Meotti, Middle East Forum

Orléans, the city of Joan of Arc, the girl who saved France from English conquest during the Hundred Years’ War.

The rabbi of Orléans, Aryeh Engelberg, is walking with his nine-year-old son when he is kicked and punched, bitten on the shoulder and insulted.

Speaking of demography: 37 percent of young people in Orleans are non-European, compared to 2 percent in 1968, the fateful year.

A few hours earlier, a Jewish girl was walking through Christiania, the famous hippie neighborhood of Copenhagen. She thought she was in the “Free City,” self-managed and bohemian.

The woman has an Israeli flag in her backpack. A man asks her if she is Jewish and she says yes. “Are you proud of it?” When the woman says yes again, the man spits on her.

The woman calls the police, but in the meantime another man appears and tells her to throw away her “damn” Israeli flag.

“Suddenly a group of men rushed towards me. One man with Middle Eastern appearance shouted at me to take down the flag immediately.” They start to tear it away, while another shouts that he needs a knife to cut it.

“There were at least 50 people watching and when I screamed for help, one of the men smiled mockingly and said: ‘No one will help you here.’ He then grabbed me by the throat and started strangling me with his hands. When I finally managed to speak to the police they didn’t ask me if I was OK, but why I was carrying an Israeli flag in an area like Christiania.”

In France, there is an anti-Jewish attack every three days. In London, a Jew risks losing an eye. In Berlin, a foiled attack on the Israeli embassy (the one at the Shoah Memorial was successful). In Sweden, Jews under escort. In Rome, a boy wearing a kippah attacked on Via Nazionale.

Meanwhile, Faiz Shah from Bradford, Mohammad Comrie from Leeds and Elinaj Ogunnubi-Sime from Croydon kidnapped an Israeli Jew in London. Their victim, Itay Kashti, a music producer and composer from London, was lured to a holiday cottage in West Wales under the guise of working with musicians, only to be kicked, punched and handcuffed to a radiator by the three Islamists.

Welcome to Eurabia!

And all to stay between January and February and not taken too far (the picture would be even more terrifying).

Norwegian Jews are increasingly concerned about being treated in public health facilities.

Who would want to stay in this Europe?

“In England, there are Islamic courts and police who apply Sharia law,” Pierre Martinet, a former French intelligence officer, just said. “Some neighborhoods are governed by Islam. In Europe, we have seen huge demonstrations with Al Qaeda or Islamic State flags. Doing nothing would be suicidal.”

Menachem Margolin, president of the European Jewish Association (EJA), just revealed that “40,000 Jews have left Europe with no intention of returning.”

And “57 percent of European Jews are thinking of leaving.” This is the other data just out of the Combat Antisemitism Movement conference in Vienna, which brought together leaders of European communities.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents has increased by 400 percent in parts of Europe. “We are losing the battle,” Ariel Muzicant, president of the European Jewish Congress, said in Vienna. “In a few years, 50 percent of communities may no longer exist.”

“I would like to stick a sharp knife directly into the throat of every Jew I meet.” So wrote Herman Brusselmans, a well-known Flemish writer, in the magazine Humo.

The European Jewish Association has filed a lawsuit against both the Belgian magazine and the writer, accusing them of “incitement to murder.” Now a judge has ruled: “It falls within freedom of expression.”

If he had written “I would like to stick a sharp knife directly into the throat of every black man I meet,” would he have been acquitted?

If it were not for a few thousand Israeli expatriates doing business in Europe, many Jewish communities (from Holland to Germany) would already be extinct.

“Goodbye Europe, Welcome Israel.” This is the title of the Arte documentary about the Dutch Jew Shirli and the Italian Massimo who chose to leave Europe to make aliyah. Who can blame Shirli? Last week, another threat was made to a Jewish school in Amsterdam: “We will kill three of your students.”

Only a madman would not take them seriously. The University of Amsterdam is kicking out Israeli students.

Joel Kotkin talks about the “Jewish flight from the West”: “The Jewish population in Europe was 3.5 million in 1950, after the Holocaust. Today it has fallen well below 1.5 million. France is home to the third largest Jewish community in the world, but it is shrinking. Since 2000, 50,000 Jews have left France, mostly for Israel. Even more shocking has been the virtual annihilation of Jews in Islamic countries: one million until the 1960s, today there are less than 15,000 Jews living there.”

“The European Jewish population today is comparable to that of the Middle Ages,” warns Guillaume Erner.

“With the Holocaust, anti-Semitism achieved its goal in Europe. While in 1939 Poland was populated by 3,500,000 Jews, in the European Union there remain 750,000, of whom 450,000 are in France. The other dizzying element, which no one talks about, is the disappearance of Jews in the Arab world. A million Jews lived there.” Today, no one.

And while Norway has only 1,300 Jews left, the country of Quisling has never seen such a wave of anti-Semitism. A Jewish boy was just kicked out of a shop in Bergen.

“Because of the rising anti-Semitism in Norway and the Norwegian government, Norwegian Jews have started making aliyah to Israel,” writes Hanne Ramberg from Oslo. “I feel horrible that the Norwegian government does not protect its own minority, who therefore have to emigrate to have a life of security.”

Meanwhile, Meir Villegas Henriquez, an Orthodox rabbi at the Beit Midrash (Jewish Studies Center) in Rotterdam, said in a video message recorded in his synagogue:

“We live in a new demographic reality that simply cannot be changed. Prepare to make aliyah. Talk to your children or grandchildren and explain to them that there is no future here. Help them study Hebrew. Invest in real estate, online, work remotely: all the steps needed to make moving to Israel possible.”

The chief rabbi of the Great Synagogue of Paris, Moshe Sebbag, also calls for departure: “There is no future for Jews in France. I tell all young people to go to Israel or to a safer country.”

Over the past fifteen years, 60,000 of 350,000 Jews have left Ile-de-France. Since 1972, 106,000 French Jews have left for Israel. “In a few decades, there will be no Jews in France,” said Richard Abitbol, president of the Confederation of French Jews.

After the liberation from the Theresienstadt concentration camp, the great rabbi and philosopher Leo Baeck wrote: “An era in history has ended for us Jews… We believed that the German and Jewish spirits could meet on German soil and, through their marriage, could become a blessing. That was an illusion: the era of the Jews in Germany is over once and for all.”

It would be one of the greatest successes in history to prove this great man wrong. But we should do as Hungary does, where today there is an ever larger and ever more secure Jewish community and we know why: they have very little Islamic immigration.

I fear that Baeck was right.

Natan Sharanksy, the former Soviet refusenik, said: “We are witnessing the beginning of the end of Jewish history in Europe.” When Sharansky asked French intellectual Alain Finkielkraut whether “European Jewry has a future in Europe,” the philosopher responded with a question: “Does Europe have a future in Europe?”

It will be a post-Christian, semi-Islamized, and Jüdenrein Europe. Many are working on this terrible scenario.

The motto of Christiania, the hippy district of Copenhagen where you are free to do anything except carry an Israeli flag, is: “The world is in our hands.” We would like to, but that is no longer the case.

Or as Joel Rubinfeld, president of the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, puts it: “Whatever their motivations, these sorcerer’s apprentices will one day learn the metaphor of the (Jewish) canary in the mine the hard way. History has taught us that anti-Semites always start with the Jews, but never stop there. In other words, the Jews are the appetizer, the others are the main course. They could at least read the fable of the Scorpion and the Frog to realize that those for whom they demonstrate today will turn against them tomorrow. This is the relentless mechanics of History.”

And Europeans are like the frog that, slow-cooked, fails to jump out of the pot and is boiled.