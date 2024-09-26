‘They destroyed my country’: Syrians celebrate attacks against Hezbollah

Building hit in an Israeli airstrike in the southern village of Akbieh, Lebanon, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Many Syrians are celebrating Israel’s operations against Hezbollah because of the terror group’s role in atrocities during its civil war.

During the Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011, Hezbollah assisted the government of Syria’s Alawite president, Bashar al-Assad, as part of the Iranian-Shia so-called “axis of resistance.”

Hezbollah perpetrated numerous atrocities as they were deployed in various areas in Syria to crush Sunni resistance.

Syrians have taken to social media amid Israel’s operations and are rejoicing over the Jewish State’s targeted strikes in Lebanon.

Syrian journalist Hadi al-Abdallah wrote, “Even if the devil himself came and killed Hezbollah’s thugs, we’d be just as happy.”

He added footage of Hezbollah’s attacks against Syrian civilians and wrote, “This footage shows Hezbollah fighters attacking the city of Zabadani in Syria’s Qalamoun region. Blind hatred. They attacked civilian homes and everyone in them—women, children, the elderly. All that mattered to them was that they were killing.”

Al Arabiya said the strikes were a just punishment against the terror group for its “raping women and killing children.”

Another Syrian posted on social media, “My problem with Hezbollah is that they killed my brother and my cousins. They killed our neighbor’s daughter, a baby less than a year old, while she was in her mother’s arms. They killed my people in Madaya. My problem with Hezbollah is that they destroyed my country.”

Many social media users in Syria commented on the assassination of individual terrorists and including the death of Radwan commander Hussein Ali Ghandour.

Hussein Ali Ghandour was known as the “Butcher of Madaya” who trapped and starved Syrians and buried them alive.

“Hezbollah participated in the killing of the Syrian people in the worst ways, including sieges and starvation. All the free people and those oppressed by Iran and its militias have the right to rejoice today,” one wrote.

Syrians also welcomed the news that explosion-laden beepers killed dozens and injured thousands of Hezbollah terrorists.

“The pagers exploded. What great news. We Syrians aren’t used to hearing such good news,” one person wrote.