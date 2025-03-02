Top Thai and Israeli officials debunk rumors of Israeli ‘settlements’ being set up in Thai province

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv walking with Thailand’s deputy prime minister and interior minister, Anutin Charnvirakul in Pai, Thailand, Wednesday, February 26, 2025. (Embassy of Israel, Bangkok)

Conspiracy theory spread online that Israelis viewed the Pai district as a new ‘Promised Land.’

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The Thai and Israeli governments sent senior representatives to a Thai province Wednesday to debunk recent widespread rumors in the Asian country of Israeli settlements being established there, Ynet reported Sunday.

Israeli Ambassador Orna Sagiv came to the town of Pai in the northern Mae Hong Son province together with Thailand’s deputy prime minister and interior minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

They toured together the Chabad Jewish outreach center in Pai, which had been the center of the conspiracy theory, spread online, that Israelis viewed Pai as a new “Promised Land,” and that Chabad was preparing a settlement for an alleged 30,000 who had already come to live in the district.

A few days before the visit, Chabad head Rabbi Nehemia Wilhelm had hosted reporters in an effort to combat the rumors, which he blamed in part on “pro-Palestinian sources.”

The 30,000 number touted by the conspiracy theorists was the total count of Israelis who had toured Pai in all of last year, he noted, and when asked, “Why do you believe Pai is the Promised Land?” he answered, “You are mistaken. Pai is the Promised Land for the Thai people and Israel is the Promised Land for Israelis.”

The report said that Sagiv showed Charnvirakul a wall of stickers in the Chabad House of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas, which had been set up in response to anger in the community over the stickers being placed all over town by various Israeli tourists.

Sagiv explained that people just “want to express their grief” but that “there is no bad intention behind it.”

At a later meeting in a Pai hotel with some 150 local government officials, police and military commanders, business representatives and Israeli residents, locals talked of being upset about public behavior exhibited by Israelis that disrespected Thai culture and norms.

Sagiv noted that with 300,000 Israelis visiting Thailand last year, “it’s inevitable that some will misbehave but it’s unfair to judge all Israelis by the actions of a few.”

She also mentioned that Israelis “love” Thailand and the behavior the Thais found unacceptable was due in large part to a simple misunderstanding of their culture, which she urged Israelis to learn about so they could avoid insulting their hosts.

Charnvirakul translated her statements, noting that it would be helpful if the cultural education went both ways, so Thais would not get offended by Israeli norms.

The Wednesday meetings followed a statement by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra repudiating the rumors herself eleven days ago.

“We’ve already verified that this is not true,” she said.

This was backed up last week by the Bangkok Post, which reported that “Police have combed through Pai district … and did not find any Israeli influence, settlements or business dominance as social media reported.”

It quoted the head of the district’s police force as stating that the rumors “made no sense,” and that the authorities “have examined all streets, car rental premises, guesthouses, religious facilities, villages and hotels. All businesses belong to Thais and no foreigners own them.”