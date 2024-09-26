Trump ally accused of being a Nazi after he changed the price of his pillows

Whether Lindell realized it or not, $14.88 has been identified as a Nazi symbol.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

When staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell changed the price of his pillow to $14.88, he most likely didn’t expect accusations of Nazism to follow.

However, white Supremacists on social media began liking his prices, and not because they were low.

When Lindell lowered the price of his Standard Classic MyPillow from its usual range of between $29.99 to $49.98 down to $14.88, people began to allege that he was sending a Nazi message.

The number 14 stands for a white supremacist motto that contains 14 words.

David Lane, a member of the white supremacist group The Order, originated the motto: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

The double eights refer to the fact that “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and 88 stands for “Heil Hitler,” both words beginning with “H.”

Lindell’s MyPillow ad received 8,000 likes on X and 415 likes on Facebook.

Balkanomic reposted their order of the pillows, saying: “$14.88? How could you pass up such a great deal?”

An X user called “Goy division,” whose bio shows white supremacist symbolism (including a Nazi SS-esque lightning bolt and the phrase “Fourteen words, eighty-eight precepts”), wrote, “6,000,000 positive reviews can’t be wrong.”

“Yes, I think we have a deal,” wrote one user who refers to himself as an “ethnostatesman” and posted a picture of Pepe the Frog, a well-known white supremacist symbol.

However, Mike Lindell insists it wasn’t his intention to signal white supremacy, and he points out that many items at Walmart are sold for amounts ending in 88 cents.

Lindell has often expressed the view that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden, and for his views, his pillow brand has been removed from shelves of Bed, Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s, and Walmart.

“When they have a sale on a sale, right? That 88,” he said on FlashPoint, a conservative online talk show. “I get a call from all the media around the country and the world, all the way to the Daily Mail, saying, what are you, a Nazi?”

He added, “I’m going, ‘Who comes up with this stuff?'”

When asked if he would change his prices from $14.88, Lindell insisted he wasn’t budging.

“It’s another attack on MyPillow because their CEO wants to go to paper ballots and counting. It’s as simple as that,” he said.