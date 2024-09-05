Trump: ‘Israel will no longer exist’ under Harris; ‘Blame lies with Hamas, not Israel’

President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, April 6, 2019. (AP/John Locher)

Trump: ‘Unbelievably the Harris-Biden Administration has sought to cast blame for these deaths on Israel.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition, former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump emphasized that Hamas was solely to blame for the murder of 6 hostages.

Trump paid tribute to murdered American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldbeg-Polin, saying,”To Hersh’s family and everyone touched by these atrocities, we pray that God will grant you comfort, healing, and peace. And as for the evil savages responsible for those murders, may they never know peace or comfort ever again.”

“Unbelievably,” Trump added, “the Harris-Biden Administration has sought to cast blame for these deaths on Israel. They have not been your friends. I don’t understand how anyone can support them.”

Trump reiterated a statement he has made on several occasions that Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats “ought to have their heads examined” and added that the Biden Administration and the Harris-Walz ticket are “very bad for you.”

“Let me state this very clearly,” he said. “The blame for these wicked murders lies with Hamas and Hamas alone. Only an evil and inhuman ideology kidnaps, murders, and tortures innocent men, women, and children. And likewise, only a deeply sick political party here in America would make common cause with those who sympathize with such evil.”

“Only a morally rotten president and vice president would seek to blame Israel for heinous acts of terror committed against its own citizens,” Trump said.

The presidential candidate repeated a statement he had made previously that if he were president, “October 7th would never have happened.”

He also told the Jewish audience that if Kamala Harris is elected in November, “You’re not going to have an Israel,” and he added, “Israel will no longer exist.”

Trump warned, “Terrorist armies will wage an unceasing war to drive Jews out of the Holy Land.”

Trump urged the Republican Jewish audience to convince their fellow Jews, the majority of whom vote Democratic, to make the shift and vote for Trump instead.