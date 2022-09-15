Trump offered Judea and Samaria to Jordan, shocking new book reveals

President Donald Trump meets with King Abdullah II of Jordan in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The bombshell deal made Jordan’s King Abdullah II think he was having a heart attack.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump offered Jordan’s King Abdullah II control over the Judea and Samaria, a bombshell proposal that made the monarch think he was having a heart attack, a new book set to be published next week claims.

According to excerpts published in the Washington Post, the book – “The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021” by New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser – claims Trump offered the “great deal” to Jordan, but seemed to be unaware that many of the Hashemite Kingdom’s Palestinian Arab residents, who comprise over half of the country’s 9.5 million population, have called for the monarchy to be abolished.

“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Abdullah II later told an American friend while recalling the offer.

“I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over,” he said.

The reported offer came shortly after Trump declared Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announced the plan to transfer the U.S. embassy there.

Another excerpt from the book released last month said U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had told then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “back off,” and stop calling on Trump to attack Iran.

“Among those pushing the president to hit Iran before Biden’s inauguration, Milley believed, was the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. On December 18, the same day that Trump met with [Michael] Flynn to discuss instituting martial law, Milley met with Netanyahu at his home in Jerusalem to personally urge him to back off with Trump,” wrote Baker and Glasser in an excerpt published in the New Yorker.

“If you do this, you’re gonna have a f**king war,” Milley told him, according to the excerpt.