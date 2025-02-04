Trump to watch 47-minute film on horrors of Oct 7 attack following urgent recommendation

Part of the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, October 11, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The film documents the full extent of the Hamas-led massacre, showing atrocities committed against Israeli civilians and foreign workers in real time.

By Jewish Breaking News

President Donald Trump is set to watch the “47-minute horror film” documenting the October 7 Hamas atrocities in Israel within the next 24 hours.

This follows a strong recommendation from special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who viewed the footage during a recent visit to Israel and urged Trump to see it firsthand.

Witkoff was reportedly deeply shaken by what he saw and stressed the importance of understanding the full scope of the tragedy.

Among the most harrowing footage is CCTV video of firefighter Gil Taasa’s final act of heroism, as he jumped on a grenade to shield his children. The aftermath captures his injured sons, one suffering a severe eye injury, while the other repeatedly shouts, “Why am I still alive?”

At the same time, the perpetrator of the attack is seen casually rummaging through the family’s refrigerator—right in front of the devastated survivors.

What is the 47-minute October 7 video?

The 47-minute video, titled “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre,” is a compilation of raw footage assembled by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson’s Unit.

It includes graphic and disturbing scenes captured from multiple sources such as body cameras worn by Hamas terrorists, security cameras from homes and public areas, and personal mobile phone recordings from victims and perpetrators

The content is highly graphic, depicting acts of extreme violence, including murder, mutilation, and kidnappings.

Why is the video not publicly available?

Due to the extreme nature of the footage, the IDF has not released the video for public viewing. There are several key reasons for this decision.

Seeing the content is so distressing that unrestricted public access could cause significant emotional and mental harm.

The footage shows innocent civilians in their final moments, making it ethically sensitive. Some of the video material contains intelligence-sensitive data that cannot be widely disseminated.

Instead of a public release, the IDF has organized exclusive screenings for select individuals, including Israeli and international lawmakers, journalists and media representatives, high-ranking military and intelligence officials, and foreign diplomats and policymakers

These screenings aim to ensure that key decision-makers fully understand the severity of the attack and its consequences.

How and where has the video been shown?

Since October, the IDF has screened the video in controlled environments for audiences around the world, including the Israeli Knesset members, foreign government officials visiting Israel, and select media personnel at the Israeli embassies

One such screening took place at Israel’s embassy in Nepal, where international diplomats and journalists were invited to witness the footage firsthand. The screenings serve as a strategic tool to counter misinformation and provide undeniable evidence of the attack’s brutality.

Why Trump watching this matters

As a high-profile global leader, Trump viewing the video signals a significant moment in international awareness of the October 7 attacks. His reaction and potential statements afterward could influence public perception and diplomatic discourse on the conflict.

With Steve Witkoff describing the footage as deeply disturbing, Trump’s decision to watch the film underscores the need for leaders and policymakers to confront the harsh realities of modern terrorism.