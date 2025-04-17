Tucker Carlson Show reveals that Iran harbored Osama bin Laden after 9/11

Bin Laden’s time in Iran was facilitated by former Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who Trump eliminated in an airstrike in January 2020.

By Jon Levine, The Washington Free Beacon

Al Qaeda boss and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden spent months living and receiving treatment in Iran, according to a bombshell interview on the Tucker Carlson Show this week.

Carlson sat down with former Pennsylvania congressman Curt Weldon (R.), who made the revelations, and also said that nosing around about the issue played a role in his being run out of Congress.

Weldon was defeated by Democrat Joe Sestak in the 2006 midterm elections. The race was overshadowed by an FBI raid of Weldon’s daughter’s home as part of a probe into whether the congressman improperly helped steer lobbying and public relations contracts her way.

No charges were ever filed against him, and Weldon has long said the raid was politically motivated.

“I find out … within months after 9/11 that bin Laden has been sighted in a town called Ladiz,” the former congressman told Carlson. “It’s not in Afghanistan, it’s not in Pakistan. It’s in Iran, in an area called Balochistan.”

“Three months go by, I’m still supporting [President George W. Bush], my intel team comes back to me and says, ‘Curt, he’s being treated at a military hospital outside of Tehran,'” Weldon continued, referring to bin Laden.

He added that he later met with an undercover agent for the CIA who told him bin Laden was in Iran.

Weldon, who noted his membership in the U.S. Migratory Bird Commission, also cited a conversation he had with a Sikh falconry expert, who said bin Laden’s fowl trail ran through Persia.

According to Weldon, the falconry pro told him: “My falconers are seeing bin Laden’s birds flying in Iran. You help me go to Iran. They’ll accept me there because they know me. I’ll tag his birds, and I’ll take the U.S. to exactly where he is.”

Carlson sat mostly silent as Weldon spoke, occasionally interjecting to signal his agreement.

“The point was to manipulate, to get our troops committed to go over to fight the battles in Afghanistan, Iraq, and that whole region of the world,” Weldon said. “And they had to have the justification to do that.”

“Yes,” Tucker replied. “I believe it.”

“I’d never heard it before,” Tucker told the Washington Free Beacon. “I have no idea what’s going on I think but the obvious lesson is that the U.S. government lies about Iran.”

Weldon said bin Laden’s time in Iran was facilitated by former Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who President Donald Trump eliminated in an airstrike in January 2020.

Weldon name-dropped his past colleague, former Pennsylvania Democratic congressman Ron Klink, as someone who could back up parts of his story.

Reached by phone, Klink told the Free Beacon that he had also received tips about bin Laden hiding out in Iran and had brought the issue to Weldon’s attention, but left it for his colleague to probe.

“He put an incredible amount of work into this story,” said Klink.

“I know that Curt was taken seriously as a member of Congress. Curt was a friend of mine across party lines. We got along and respected each other. I never thought he had a credibility problem.”

Carlson, who once said “Iran Deserves to Be Annihilated,” has since taken a more dovish position on the Islamic Republic.

Though Iran famously tried to assassinate Trump, Carlson has emerged as a chief critic against muscular engagement.

He opposed Trump’s strike against Soleimani and warned this month that a U.S. strike on Iran would be “suicidal” and that “we’d lose the war that follows.”