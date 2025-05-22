Two Israeli embassy employees shot dead outside Washington Jewish Museum

Scene of shooting attack outside the Jewish Museum in Washington that left two dead, May 21, 2025. (X)

Gunman reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” while gunning down Israeli embassy staffers outside an event in the Jewish Museum in Washington.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Two people were killed in a shooting attack outside of a Jewish museum in Washington D.C. Wednesday night, in an incident which the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations has described as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

The shooting took place at approximately 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and F Streets NW, outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

During the attack a single gunman opened fire while an event was being held at the museum, shooting at people as they exited the building.

The two victims fatally wounded in the attack were identified by Israeli Ambassador to Israel Yechiel Leiter as embassy staffers who were a “young couple about to be engaged.”

The chief of Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, Pamela Smith, said the shooter has been apprehended, adding that he chanted “Free, free Palestine” while being arrested.

According to a report by NBC News, the gunman has been identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, a resident of Chicago.

Prior to the shooting, Rodriguez was seen pacing back and forth outside of the museum, Smith said, before he approached a group of four people exiting the building and opened fire.

Rodriguez then attempted to enter the museum, but was detained by security personnel.

After he was placed under arrested, Smith said, Rodriguez “implied that he committed the offense.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday night that she has spoken directly with President Donald Trump “multiple times tonight” regarding the museum shooting.

President Trump issued a statement via his Truth Social account offering his condolences to the families of the two victims.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”