Ultra-Orthodox man arrested for spray painting swastikas onto ambulances during emergency call

One of the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulances vandalized with swastikas in Jerusalem's Meah Sharim neighborhood, March 9, 2025. (MDA)

Resident of the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak arrested for allegedly spray painting swastikas onto a pair of ambulances during an emergency call.

By World Israel News Staff

An ultra-Orthodox man from central Israel was arrested over the weekend, on suspicion he vandalized two ambulances recently with Nazi symbols.

The suspect, who has been identified as a member of the ultra-Orthodox community in his 20s who resides in Bnei Brak, was apprehended in Jerusalem’s Meah Shearim neighborhood on Sunday as he participated in an anti-Israel demonstration.

During the event, which marked the beginning of the new Hebrew month, was organized by anti-Zionist radicals within the ultra-Orthodox community.

Participants, including the suspect, held up signs reading “We have no part or inheritance in the Zionist state.”

According to police, a judge had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect’s arrest after authorities positively identified him.

The suspect is slated to be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Monday for an extension of his arrest.

The arrest stems from an incident which occurred on March 9th, in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, when two ambulances operated by the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency first responder organization parked outside of an apartment building at around 3:00 a.m. in response to an emergency call.

As the paramedics were busy treating a patient in an apartment, the suspect spray-painted swastikas over the Israeli flags adorning the sides of the two ambulances.

“While paramedics and medics entered the patient’s apartment to provide medical care, unidentified individuals vandalized the MDA ambulances, drawing swastikas on the Israeli flags affixed to the vehicle’s sides,” an MDA spokesperson said.

“When the teams returned to their vehicles, they were shocked to discover the serious act of vandalism and immediately reported it to the Jerusalem police, filing an official complaint.”