UNBELIEVABLE: Iranian protesters defy Mullahs, rally in favor of Israel April 29, 2023 Iranians in the city of Mashdad were filmed last week chanting, 'Long live Israel, down with Palestine." A video going viral today shows Iranians in Mashhad, one of the most religious cities, chanting: "Long live Israel, Down with Palestine." pic.twitter.com/Ymdr6u3KIM — Adam Albilya – אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) April 22, 2023