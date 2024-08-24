US Congress tells elite colleges to disclose new policies on encampments, antisemitic protests

It demands an accounting of any new policies that schools have enacted to halt the illegal occupation of school property, hate speech, and racial abuse.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Two US congressional committees on Thursday asked 10 of America’s most prestigious universities to disclose their plans for preventing another academic year of antisemitic discrimination and riotous pro-Hamas protests.

Coming amid a congressional investigation of how elite colleges responded to an explosion of antisemitism on college campuses after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel, the communication is the sixth led by Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, this month.

It demands an accounting of any new policies that schools such as Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley have enacted to preclude the possibility that students will, as they did last academic year across the country, illegally occupy school property and flout rules which proscribe hate speech and racial abuse.

“Last year, many colleges and universities appeared caught off-guard by the protests, disruptions, threats, and encampments that flooded campus, often to the detriment of Jewish students,” wrote Foxx, as well as House Ways and Means Committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO).

“While that is no excuse for the failures we saw last year, colleges and universities are now acutely aware of the consequences across their campuses that stem from insufficient leadership. Refusals to impose basic discipline, hold bad actors accountable, and restore order on campus in the face of disruptions, violence, and hate will make life worse for all students, including Jewish students.”

They continued, “Congressional hearings since Oct. 7 featured shocking testimony revealing the horrific first hand experiences of Jewish students simply trying to receive an education on campus. Since then, however, the university has had the entire summer to plan for the upcoming school year. As such, we expect that your institution will be ready, willing, and able to prevent such antisemitic conduct and disruptions that violate campus policies and the law and, when such conduct cannot be prevented, hold those responsible for such conduct accountable with real consequences.”

Foxx and Smith then noted that a pro-Hamas demonstration held in Washington, DC on July 24, in which protesters destroyed public property and created a float that depicted the Israeli Prime Minister as an antisemitic caricature, was organized by many of the student groups that engaged in similar conduct at school.

Expressing concern that such activity may be directed and funded by agents of the Iranian government, they warned the colleges that “the problem of antisemitic harassment, disruption, and violence” still poses a threat to the safety of Jewish students.

“As the fight against antisemitism continues, we will not rest until American colleges and universities restore a safe learning environment for students,” they concluded.

“Colleges and universities extraordinary benefits through the tax code and through many forms of federal funding. The American people expect basic accountability in return.”

Foxx has not wavered in her efforts to hold elite universities responsible for what is widely perceived as a politically motivated refusal to uphold the civil rights of Jewish students and protect them from antisemitic hatred.

Since last December, the hearings and investigations she has convened have directly led to the resignations of three Ivy League presidents and a growing awareness among the American public of radicalism at schools that annually receive millions of dollars in federal funding.

In just the past week, she subpoenaed Columbia University to hand over documents related to its handling of antisemitism and implored US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to provide suspicious activity reports on anti-Zionist groups that may be linked to hostile foreign powers.

“You will be held accountable for your records,” she told Northwestern University president Michael Schill in May, speaking to all the universities who appeared before her committee.

“Congress will not stand by while you violate your obligations to uphold Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, fail to protect Jewish students, cut deals advancing divestment, and promote terrorism and radical antisemitic ideologies.”

Some universities have already taken steps to avoid her scrutiny.

This week, the University of California (UC) system announced a ban on encampments, a major policy decision aimed at the conduct described in Foxx’s letter.

Additionally, George Washington University suspended Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a major source of last year’s convulsions, for the entire fall term and Harvard University mounted signs across its property which explicitly state that “erecting or maintaining a tent or temporary structure” violates school rules.

However, critics argue that such policies may lack teeth, pointing to the dozens of pro-Hamas protesters whose disciplinary charges were dropped over the summer.

Columbia University punished only a few and restored to good standing most of the students who were involved in occupying an administrative building and staging a riot after vowing to expel them, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, Harvard University “downgraded” the disciplinary sanctions it levied against several pro-Hamas protesters it punished for illegally occupying Harvard Yard.

Commenting on Columbia University’s amnestying its protesters in a statement issued on Monday, Foxx maintained that protesters must be punished when they violate school rules.

“More than three months after the criminal takeover of Hamilton Hall, the vast majority of the student perpetrators remain in good standing. By allowing its own disciplinary process to be thwarted by radical students and faculty, Columbia has waved the white flag in surrender while offering up a get-out-of-jail-free card to those who participated in these unlawful actions,” she said.

“Breaking into campus buildings or creating antisemitic hostile environments like the encampment should never be given a single degree of latitude — the university’s willingness to do just that is reprehensible.”