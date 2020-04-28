US gives Israel blessing to annex parts of Judea and Samaria

The U.S. Mideast peace deal unveiled by the Trump administration in January envisions Israel to apply its sovereignty over Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

By Aaron Sull World Israel News

The U.S. State Department gave its blessing to Israel on Monday if the Jewish State decides to proceed with its plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria.

“As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the Judea and Samaria that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel,” a spokesperson for the State Department said in a statement.

However, the spokesperson did say that recognition would only be granted if Israel keeps its part of the deal, by holding talks with the Palestinians in accordance with measures set out by the deal of the century.

“The annexation would be in the context of an offer to the Palestinians to achieve statehood based upon specific terms, conditions, territorial dimensions, and generous economic support,” the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Mideast peace deal unveiled by the Trump administration in January envisions Israel applying its sovereignty over Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria while promising the Palestinians a sovereign demilitarized state backed up by major U.S. investment.

“This is an unprecedented and highly beneficial opportunity for the Palestinians,” the spokesperson said.

The State Department’s message of support echoes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments last week when he expressed confidence on Sunday that the U.S. would give Israel the green light to annex parts of Judea and Samaria within a couple of months.

“Three months ago, the Trump peace plan recognized Israel’s rights in all Judea and Samaria and President Trump pledged to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Jewish communities there and in the Jordan Valley,” Netanyahu said at the time.

“A couple of months from now, I’m confident that that pledge will be honored, that we will be able to celebrate another historic moment in the history of Zionism,” he said.

Israel gained control of Judea and Samaria in the 1967 Six-Day War, a conflict in which four Arab nations attacked the Jewish state. Currently, hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews live in Judea and Samaria, in addition to another 200,000 Israelis who live in eastern portions of Jerusalem.