US judge orders anti-Israel nonprofit American Muslims for Palestine to reveal funding sources

Anti-Israel protesters march through New York City, carrying banners condemning Israeli actions in 2021, in New York City. (Shutterstock)

A lawsuit in Illinois is arguing that AMP is a resurrection of the former organization, Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), which a judge found liable for $156 million due to its support for Hamas.

By David Swindle, The Algemeiner

A circuit court judge in Richmond, VA, ruled on Friday that American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a nonprofit which has sponsored a series of anti-Israel protests following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks across southern Israel, must provide financial information which the activist group has long guarded from government investigators.

Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has said that the organization possesses connections to terrorists and has submitted multiple filings to compel AMP to provide its donor list.

He said his office “has a legal obligation to ensure that charitable organizations operating in Virginia are following the law” and vowed to “continue to enforce state law without exception or delay to protect Virginians.”

Judge Devika Davis’s decision represents the end of AMP’s efforts to legally delay Miyares’s investigation.

Labeling Miyares’s claims a “defamatory smear,” AMP lawyer Christina Jump said the “vague accusations that AMP has anything to do with Hamas or Oct. 7 just got thrown out completely by a federal court judge.” She referred to the dismissal last week of a Nevada lawsuit against the group.

A second suit in Illinois remains ongoing, arguing that AMP is a resurrection of the former organization Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), which a judge found liable for $156 million due to its support for Hamas, a US-designated terrorist group.

Individuals formerly involved with IAP and now supporting AMP include AMP’s current executive director, Osama Abuirshaid; Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR); Rafeeq Jaber, a former president of IAP who speaks at AMP events; former AMP executive director Abdelbaset Hamayel, who worked for IAP as executive director and secretary general; Kifah Mustafa, who worked for IAP in Illinois; and Raeed Tayeh, a former IAP member.

The lawsuit charges that AMP includes “largely the same core leadership as IAP/AMS; it serves the same function and purpose; it holds nearly identical conventions and events with many of the same roster of speakers; it operates a similar ‘chapter’ structure in similar geographic locations; it continues to espouse Hamas’s ideology and political positions; and it continues to facilitate fundraising for groups that funnel money to Hamas.”

In 2015, the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT) first revealed the extensive cross-over between IAP and AMP.

In a speech while protesting at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on Dec. 1, 2023, Abuirshaid denied the atrocities committed by Hamas during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre: “Most of the civilians were killed by their own army … They killed their own civilians … There were no rapes, that’s what they told us. And they still lie to us, why?”

Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists murdered 1,200 people, wounded thousands more, and kidnapped 251 hostages while perpetrating widespread sexual violence during their Oct. 7 onslaught.

Abuirshaid has a history of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories such as the claim that Jews originated not in ancient Israel but among the Khazars.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes AMP as “at the core of the anti-Israel and anti-Zionist movement in the United States” and notes that the group’s leadership “promotes antisemitic tropes and support for violence against Israel, such as praising Hamas for the Oct. 7, 2023, attack which marked the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

Founded in 2006 by Hatem Bazian — a senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley and the group’s current national board chairman — the ADL says that “some AMP-sponsored anti-Israel rallies have featured flags of terrorist groups and the glorification of individual terrorists, such as Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida; speeches and posters that contained antisemitic conspiracy theories about Zionist control of the US government; and incidents of harassment towards Jewish people.”

Bazian has previously made comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, a claim which the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism characterizes as antisemitic.

In 2015, he wrote that Gaza was “an epistemic Warsaw Ghetto but only different Semites are locked up this time around” and that “the Europeans who fought Nazism with arms were labeled ‘terrorist’ by Hitler. Hamas is fighting against the occupation of Palestinian lands and is labeled ‘terrorist.’”

AMP works closely with Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), another anti-Israel activist group also cofounded by Bazian. Jump told the Daily Mail in an April 2024 statement that AMP provides between $500 and $2,000 to Jewish Voice for Peace and SJP in support of protest events.

According to NGO Monitor, an independent, Jerusalem-based research institute that tracks anti-Israel bias among nongovernmental organizations, “SJP is the campus organization most directly responsible for creating a hostile campus environment saturated with anti-Israel events, BDS initiatives, and speakers. Each SJP chapter operates independently and is responsible for forming its own constitutions, finding funding sources, and organizing activities.”