Waqf member assaults Israeli policeman who wished him a good morning

Israeli police special forces (Yamam) seen during clashes following Friday prayers at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on September 6, 2013. (Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash 90)

The indictment charges Abu Saad with the offenses of disturbing a police officer on duty, assaulting a police officer, and assault causing actual injury.

By TPS

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed on Tuesday an indictment against Waqf member Louis Abu Saad, 29, a resident of the Shuafat neighborhood in Jerusalem, after he severely attacked a policeman on the Temple Mount and kicked him after the policeman wished him a good morning.

According to the indictment filed at the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, about a week ago, Aby Saad, serving as a Waqf-employed guard, interfered with an arrest on the Temple Mount and threatened police officers even after it was made clear to him that he was interfering with their work.

A few days later, on Sunday, Abu Saad noticed one of the policemen who made the arrest, ran towards him, kicked him, and punched him. The defendant then fled and hid in the mosque until more police forces arrived on the scene. He subsequently left the mosque and was taken into custody. Several media reports say the Waqf member identified the officer after he wished him a good morning.

The prosecution asked the court to order the detention of the defendant until the end of the legal proceedings against him.

The Islamic Waqf, controlled by Jordan, is the custodian of the mosques on the Temple Mount. Its employees are often involved in violent attacks on Jewish worshippers at the holy site and participate in riots and disturbances against Israel presence at the complex.