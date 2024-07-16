WATCH: A bandaged Trump walks into the RNC to raucous applause

Nearly two days after an attempt on his life, former President Trump made an appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee with a bandage over his right ear after a piece was blown off by the bullet that struck him.

