WATCH: A bandaged Trump walks into the RNC to raucous applause

Nearly two days after an attempt on his life, former President Trump made an appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee with a bandage over his right ear after a piece was blown off by the bullet that struck him.Trump said a piece of his ear has been blown off… he walks into the RNC convention with a bandage over his ear pic.twitter.com/8lCRsV5mmN— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 16, 2024Lee Greenwood gives an incredible introduction to Donald Trump as he enters the RNC ConventionGrab your tissues. pic.twitter.com/tgrwlCG1K7— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 16, 2024 Donald Trump assassination attemptMilwaukeeRNC