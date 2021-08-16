Search

WATCH: Afghans desperate to escape cling onto US plane departing Kabul airport

A video circulating on social media on Monday shows Afghans clinging onto the side of an American C-17 aircraft leaving Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban.