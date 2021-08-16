WATCH: Afghans desperate to escape cling onto US plane departing Kabul airport August 16, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-afghans-desperate-to-escape-cling-onto-us-plane-departing-kabul-airport/ Email Print A video circulating on social media on Monday shows Afghans clinging onto the side of an American C-17 aircraft leaving Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban. Not a scene of Hollywood, it’s Just #Kabul air port, people want to run away, after the Capture of Kabul by the #Talibans #Afghanistan By: @Mukhtarwafayee pic.twitter.com/ZLYieJm9mX — Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 16, 2021 AfghanistanAirportKabulTaliban