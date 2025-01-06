WATCH: Al Aqsa Brigade releases footage of terrorists replenishing rocket stockpile January 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-aqsa-brigade-releases-footage-of-terrorists-replenishing-rocket-stockpile/ Email Print Despite over a year of war in Gaza and the deaths of thousands of terrorists, terror factions continue to maintain the ability to manufacture and launch rockets at southern communities.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-06-at-03.30.22_121806e0.mp4 al-AqsaGazarockets