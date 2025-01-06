Search

WATCH: Al Aqsa Brigade releases footage of terrorists replenishing rocket stockpile

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-aqsa-brigade-releases-footage-of-terrorists-replenishing-rocket-stockpile/
Email Print

Despite over a year of war in Gaza and the deaths of thousands of terrorists, terror factions continue to maintain the ability to manufacture and launch rockets at southern communities.

>