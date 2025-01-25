WATCH: Al Jazeera airs footage of the now-deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during the war January 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-al-jazeera-airs-footage-of-the-now-deceased-hamas-leader-yahya-sinwar-during-the-war/ Email Print Footage from the Gaza Strip shows Yahya Sinwar, draped in a blanket, moving from building to building, accompanied by Al Jazeera journalists recording his movements.New Al-Jazeera documentary shows their “journalists” accompanying Sinwar and other H×mas terrorists, during and after the October 7 massacre.Al-Jazeera should be banned everywhere, just like it is banned in UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel.pic.twitter.com/zzDZ7fQZmn— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 25, 2025 GazaHamasYahya Sinwar