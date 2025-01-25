Search

WATCH: Al Jazeera airs footage of the now-deceased Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during the war

Footage from the Gaza Strip shows Yahya Sinwar, draped in a blanket, moving from building to building, accompanied by Al Jazeera journalists recording his movements.

