WATCH: ‘All the rockets that fall on the heads of the Israelis come from Iran’

“It is no secret.” Iranian Political Analyst Emad Abshenas explains that “in addition to the electronic and intelligence warfare, there is this type of direct response” to IDF attacks on Iranian bases in Syria.

Iranian Political Analyst Emad Abshenas: All the Rockets Fired from Gaza at Israel Are a Direct Response to Israel Attacking Iranian Targets in Syria; Iran Provides the Rockets to the Gaza Factions #Iran #Hamas #Islamic_Jihad pic.twitter.com/ewJFUElgKK — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 25, 2023