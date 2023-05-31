Search

WATCH: ‘All the rockets that fall on the heads of the Israelis come from Iran’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-all-the-rockets-that-fall-on-the-heads-of-the-israelis-come-from-iran/
Email Print

“It is no secret.” Iranian Political Analyst Emad Abshenas explains that “in addition to the electronic and intelligence warfare, there is this type of direct response” to IDF attacks on Iranian bases in Syria.