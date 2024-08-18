WATCH: An Israeli woman’s heartbreak as her partner remains a hostage in Gaza

Tu B’Av, traditionally a day dedicated to love, is overshadowed by the sorrow of innocent fathers, brothers, and fiancés, like Ziv’s partner Eliyah, who remains held hostage in Gaza.

Tu B’Av, the Jewish day of love begins at sundown.

Ziv will not be able to celebrate with her partner Eliyah who is currently being held hostage in Gaza.

This Tu B’av so many of our hearts are broken . @N12News pic.twitter.com/sETcQPKU6l

