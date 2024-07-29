WATCH: Anti-Israel commentator calls Netanyahu one of the most evil men of his lifetime July 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-commentator-calls-netanyahu-one-of-the-most-evil-men-of-his-lifetime/ Email Print Cenk Uygur a known anti-Israel political commentator called Benjamin Netanyahu ‘a notorious war criminal’ and ‘one of the most evil men of my lifetime.’ .@cenkuygur thinks Bibi is one of the most evil men of his lifetime. pic.twitter.com/XNVRFwKclT — Mish ️ (@Mish_K_) July 29, 2024 anti-IsraelBenjamin NetanyahuCenk Uygur