Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel commentator calls Netanyahu one of the most evil men of his lifetime

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-commentator-calls-netanyahu-one-of-the-most-evil-men-of-his-lifetime/
Email Print

Cenk Uygur a known anti-Israel political commentator called Benjamin Netanyahu ‘a notorious war criminal’ and ‘one of the most evil men of my lifetime.’

>