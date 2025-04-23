Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters at Yale impede Jewish students from entering campus, erect dozens of tents

Hundreds of Yale students set up a Gaza solidarity encampment and blocked Jewish students attempting to access campus property, chanting “Free Palestine” and “Globalize the Intifada.”

