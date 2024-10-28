WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters flaunt toy trucks mocking terror victims from truck ramming October 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-flaunt-toy-trucks-mocking-terror-victims-from-truck-ramming/ Email Print Canadian protests have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitism, from verbal abuse to physical attacks, with the latest case—a belittling of victims of a brutal terror ramming in Israel—marking a new low in this troubling trend.Anti-Israel “activists” brought toy trucks to their “protest” in Toronto to mock the victims of the truck-ramming terror attack in Israel today.Canada has been bringing in thousands of this type of migrants in recent years and giving them citizenships pic.twitter.com/39cTbggm2e— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 27, 2024 AntisemitismCanadaTruck-ramming