WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters flaunt toy trucks mocking terror victims from truck ramming

Canadian protests have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitism, from verbal abuse to physical attacks, with the latest case—a belittling of victims of a brutal terror ramming in Israel—marking a new low in this troubling trend.

Anti-Israel “activists” brought toy trucks to their “protest” in Toronto to mock the victims of the truck-ramming terror attack in Israel today.

Canada has been bringing in thousands of this type of migrants in recent years and giving them citizenships pic.twitter.com/39cTbggm2e

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 27, 2024