Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters flaunt toy trucks mocking terror victims from truck ramming

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-flaunt-toy-trucks-mocking-terror-victims-from-truck-ramming/
Email Print

Canadian protests have seen a disturbing rise in antisemitism, from verbal abuse to physical attacks, with the latest case—a belittling of victims of a brutal terror ramming in Israel—marking a new low in this troubling trend.

>