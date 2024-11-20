WATCH: Anti-Israel supporters march through Jewish community of Flatbush November 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-supporters-march-through-jewish-community-of-flatbush/ Email Print Hamas supporters were seen marching through the Jewish community of Flatbush waving Palestinian flags and shouting, ‘Who’s streets, our streets.’Now in Flatbush NY, a predominantly orthodox Jewish neighborhood, mobs of anti-Israel radicals protest in the streets screaming “Whose streets? Our streets”Really? There is no justification for this kind of blatant antisemitic harassment?pic.twitter.com/Vtg7UcrTu6— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 20, 2024 HAPPENING NOW: Hamas supporters are marching through Flatbush, Brooklyn terrorizing Jewish families. Flatbush is almost exclusively an Orthodox Jewish Community. These domestic terrorists should be marched out of the country. pic.twitter.com/lx3yPXQQwE— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 20, 2024 AntisemitismFlatbushHamas supporters