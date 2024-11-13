WATCH: Antisemitic gambler bets entire life savings that less than six million Jews were killed in Holocaust November 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-antisemitic-gambler-bets-entire-life-savings-that-less-than-six-million-jews-were-killed-in-holocaust/ Email Print Dan Bilzerian, a degenerate gambler and antisemite, appeared on Piers Morgan and claimed six million Jews weren’t killed in the Holocaust and that he’d bet his life savings on it.Dan Bilzerian and Piers Morgan Debate H*l*caust numbers“I’ll bet my entire net worth it wasn’t 6 million” pic.twitter.com/QKHJXdDquP— Charging… (@RedPillSayian) November 12, 2024 American antisemitismdan bilzerianPiers Morgan