WATCH: Argentinian President Milei gifts Elon Musk golden chainsaw

As a symbol of Elon Musk’s commitment to cutting costs and eliminating wasteful organizations, Argentine President Javier Milei gifted the DOGE head a golden chainsaw—mirroring the one Milei used during his campaign to represent his pledge to slash unnecessary spending.

WATCH ⚡️ Argentina’s President Javier Milei has gifted Elon Musk the golden chainsaw—intended to help President Trump “cut government more efficiently.” pic.twitter.com/SdPaxWozkY — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025