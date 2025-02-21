Search

WATCH: Argentinian President Milei gifts Elon Musk golden chainsaw

As a symbol of Elon Musk’s commitment to cutting costs and eliminating wasteful organizations, Argentine President Javier Milei gifted the DOGE head a golden chainsaw—mirroring the one Milei used during his campaign to represent his pledge to slash unnecessary spending.

