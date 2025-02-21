WATCH: Argentinian President Milei gifts Elon Musk golden chainsaw February 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-argentinian-president-milei-gifts-elon-musk-golden-chainsaw/ Email Print As a symbol of Elon Musk’s commitment to cutting costs and eliminating wasteful organizations, Argentine President Javier Milei gifted the DOGE head a golden chainsaw—mirroring the one Milei used during his campaign to represent his pledge to slash unnecessary spending.WATCH ⚡️Argentina’s President Javier Milei has gifted Elon Musk the golden chainsaw—intended to help President Trump “cut government more efficiently.” pic.twitter.com/SdPaxWozkY— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025 What the heII is happening at CPAC? pic.twitter.com/VAuE0MZFvi— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025 DOGEElon Muskjavier milei