WATCH: As war rages in Europe and the Middle East, Biden delivers farewell foreign policy speech suggesting he made the world safer

By Adam Kredo and Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon







A raging war in Ukraine and a smoldering Middle East did not stop outgoing president Joe Biden from touting his foreign policy successes in a farewell State Department speech on Monday.

His administration, Biden said, successfully averted major conflicts across the globe and left the United States “more capable” and “better prepared” than ever before.

“Our adversaries are weaker than they were when we came into the job four years ago,” the octogenarian said before a crowd of diplomats at the State Department. “America is more capable and, I would argue, better prepared than we’ve been in a long, long time.”

Biden touted his support for Israel in its war against Hamas and Hezbollah, though the one-term president did not mention his administration’s efforts to handicap the Jewish state by withholding critical arms shipments, forbidding it from entering Hamas-run areas in Gaza, and pressing it to ink a preemptive ceasefire with both terror groups.

Biden also largely avoided discussing his administration’s botched 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 American service members dead and put the Taliban back in control.

Biden did, however, tout nearly $500 billion in funding he secured for the “climate and clean energy” priorities.

The speech was one of multiple farewell addresses Biden is set to deliver during his final week as president.

On Wednesday, Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office and is expected to “reflect on his time in various political offices,” according to NBC News.

Last week, he reflected on his presidency in an interview with USA Today, which saw the historically unpopular president say he could have defeated President-elect Donald Trump last November.

Biden addressed Iran during his speech, saying Tehran is “weaker than it’s been in decades” thanks to tough sanctions and robust American support for Israel’s October strike on the country.

Biden pressured Israel to curtail a military strike on Iran months earlier, and his administration has awarded Tehran’s hardline regime with billions in sanctions relief.

“Look at Iran. Did you ever think we’d be where we are with Iran at this moment?” Biden asked. “We kept the pressure with sanctions. Now, Iran’s economy is in desperate straits,” its air defenses “are in shambles,” and its “main proxy, Hezbollah is badly wounded.”

Biden attempted to prevent Israel from entering Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates, and Israeli operations there drew public and private criticism from senior administration officials.

The president painted a similar picture in Syria, suggesting that U.S. pressure on Iran and Russia played a central role in the December ouster of former president Bashar al-Assad.

“If you want more evidence that we’ve seriously weakened Iran and Russia just look at Syria,” Biden said, though Syrian rebels were largely empowered by a series of Israeli victories against Hezbollah.

Still, Biden said his “actions contributed significantly” to Assad’s fall from power.

Elsewhere in his speech, Biden positioned himself as Russian president Vladimir Putin’s chief nemesis, saying that robust U.S. support for Ukraine has largely thwarted Russia’s siege.

That war continues to rage on, and Biden long restricted Ukraine’s use of U.S.-provided long-range missiles before reversing course in November.

“I’m the only one who stood in the center of Kiev, not him,” Biden said, referring to Putin. “We helped the Ukrainians stop Putin.” Ukraine is in the middle of “some of the most furious clashes of the war,” the New York Times reported hours before Biden’s speech.

Pivoting to China, Biden said his responsible stewardship of America’s diplomatic relationship with Beijing brought the United States into closer coordination with the communist regime.

“We’ve managed our relationship with China responsible so it’s never tipped over into conflict,” Biden said. “We found ways to work with each other to address climate change and reduce the flow of fentanyl into the United States.”

That was not the only time Biden referenced climate change during his foreign policy speech. At another point, he touted making “the largest investment in climate and clean energy ever anywhere on earth in the history of the world, spurring nearly $500 billion of private sector investment.”

When Biden did discuss Afghanistan, he was unapologetic about the catastrophic withdrawal.

“I’m the first president in decades who’s not leaving a war in Afghanistan to his successor,” Biden said, describing his decision to remove U.S. forces from the country as a historic victory. “I had a choice. Ultimately, I saw no reason to keep thousands of servicemen in Afghanistan.”

While he expressed regret over the 13 deaths that came as a result of America’s hurried withdrawal from the country, Biden said, “In my view, it was time to end the war and bring our troops home, which we did.”