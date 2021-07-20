Search

WATCH: Biden administration transfers accused Taliban fighter out of Guantanamo Bay

In what appears to be the White House’s first step towards shutting down the Guantanamo Bay military prison, Taliban fighter Abdul Latif Nasir was transferred out after 19 years in custody and continues to pose a threat.