WATCH: Biden administration transfers accused Taliban fighter out of Guantanamo Bay July 20, 2021 In what appears to be the White House's first step towards shutting down the Guantanamo Bay military prison, Taliban fighter Abdul Latif Nasir was transferred out after 19 years in custody and continues to pose a threat. Biden AdministrationIslamic terrorRadical IslamTaliban