WATCH: Bill Clinton reaffirms Israel’s right to the land, says Palestinians rejected generous peace deals

Former president Bill Clinton revealed the only time Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat lied to him was when he claimed he would accept the brokered peace deal giving them land and a capital in Jerusalem.

