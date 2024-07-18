Search

WATCH: ‘Bring them home now’ – Chants erupt as parents of US citizen held hostage in Gaza speaks at RNC

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bring-them-home-now-chants-erupt-as-parents-of-us-citizen-held-hostage-in-gaza-speaks-at-rnc/
Email Print

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer, who has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7, spoke at The Republican National Convention and called for the release of the remaining hostages.

>