WATCH: ‘Bring them home now’ – Chants erupt as parents of US citizen held hostage in Gaza speaks at RNC

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer, who has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7, spoke at The Republican National Convention and called for the release of the remaining hostages.

The photos of the American citizens kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza were projected last night on many screens outside the Republican convention in Milwaukee at the initiative of the Israeli-American community organization IAC. pic.twitter.com/yocKRYndwK — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) July 18, 2024