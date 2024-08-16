WATCH: Brother of fallen soldier receives his weapon at his Bar Mitzvah August 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-brother-of-fallen-soldier-receives-his-weapon-at-his-bar-mitzvah/ Email Print Sgt. Major Bar Rozenstein was killed on October 7th, and during his Bar Mitzvah, his brother received Bar’s weapon as a gift, symbolizing that he will always be there to protect him. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/WhatsApp-Video-2024-08-16-at-04.59.16_22b9bf8e.mp4 Bar Mitzvahfallen IDF soldierweapon