WATCH: Brother of fallen soldier receives his weapon at his Bar Mitzvah

Sgt. Major Bar Rozenstein was killed on October 7th, and during his Bar Mitzvah, his brother received Bar’s weapon as a gift, symbolizing that he will always be there to protect him.

