Search

WATCH: California National Guard soldiers thank Jewish community for incredible hospitality during wildfire battle

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-california-national-guard-soldiers-thank-jewish-community-for-amazing-hospitality-while-battling-wildfires/
Email Print

In response to the devastating fires that have so far killed 24 people and destroyed tens of thousands of structures, California deployed the National Guard, who have been amply cared for by the gracious and thankful Jewish community.

>