WATCH: Child of slain Hezbollah terrorist expresses desire to fight the ‘cowardly enemy’ Israel, die as a martyr

Mujtaba Milhem, a 10 to 12-year-old boy and the son of a deceased Hezbollah member, stated that he wants to build drones to fight Israel, the ‘enemy,’ and that martyrdom is the loftiest achievement to strive for.

