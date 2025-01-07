WATCH: Child of slain Hezbollah terrorist expresses desire to fight the ‘cowardly enemy’ Israel, die as a martyr

Mujtaba Milhem, a 10 to 12-year-old boy and the son of a deceased Hezbollah member, stated that he wants to build drones to fight Israel, the ‘enemy,’ and that martyrdom is the loftiest achievement to strive for.

Mujtaba Milhem, Son of a Hizbullah “Martyr”: I Want to Die and Join the Martyrs; My Father Taught Me to Be a Mujahid; I Want to Build Drones and Kill the Enemy – Israel, Germany, America, and Their Supporters pic.twitter.com/F3KAGalrKE — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 7, 2025