WATCH: Crazy footage shows severely wounded IDF soldier receiving vital medical treatment aboard armored vehicle November 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-crazy-footage-shows-severely-wounded-idf-soldier-receiving-vital-medical-treatment-aboard-armored-vehicle/ Email Print An IDF soldier gravely injured by an anti-tank missile in northern Gaza is administered life-saving aid aboard an APC vehicle and then transferred to a helicopter who brought him to a hospital. Dramatic video from Jabalia in the north of the Gaza Strip: an IDF fighter whose hand was amputated as a result of an anti-tank missile strike receives life-saving medical treatment on the medical APC on the way to the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/FR9WzPahuF— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 25, 2024 APCIDFmedical treatment