WATCH: Crazy footage shows severely wounded IDF soldier receiving vital medical treatment aboard armored vehicle

An IDF soldier gravely injured by an anti-tank missile in northern Gaza is administered life-saving aid aboard an APC vehicle and then transferred to a helicopter who brought him to a hospital.

