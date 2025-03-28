Search

WATCH: Def Minister Katz – ‘If there is no peace in the north, Beirut will have no peace’

Following rocket attacks on northern Israeli towns and a retaliatory airstrike in Beirut, Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that any attempt to harm Galilee communities would result in repercussions in Beirut, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to peace and security for the Galilee residents.

