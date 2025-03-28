WATCH: Def Minister Katz – ‘If there is no peace in the north, Beirut will have no peace’

Following rocket attacks on northern Israeli towns and a retaliatory airstrike in Beirut, Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that any attempt to harm Galilee communities would result in repercussions in Beirut, reaffirming Israel’s commitment to peace and security for the Galilee residents.

JUST IN: Israel Defense Minister Katz, after the strike on the terrorist building in Beirut: “For any attempt to harm the Galilee communities, the roofs of the houses in the Dahiyya district of Beirut will shake. We promised peace to the residents of the Galilee – and so it… pic.twitter.com/BLMgSWe30X — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 28, 2025