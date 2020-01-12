WATCH: Democratic candidate for House accuses Israel of ‘human rights violations,’ supports BDS January 12, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-democratic-candidate-for-house-accuses-israel-of-human-rights-violations-supports-bds/ Email Print Shaniyat Chowdhury, a Democrat running in New York for the U.S. House of Representatives this year has accused Israel of “human rights violations” and supports the boycott against Israel. anti-IsraelBDSDemocratsShaniyat ChowdhuryUS House of Representatives