WATCH: Detailed AI video breaks down Israeli assassination of Hezbollah #2 Fuad Shukr
August 29, 2024

Israeli intelligence intercepted a phone call and prompted Shukr to move to the top floor of the complex, where an airstrike eliminated him.

WATCH: A detailed explanation of the assassination of Fuad Shukr, no.2 of Hezbollah and the happenings around it..Definitely worth the watch! https://t.co/IGFJ3dZOSI pic.twitter.com/tydJNFybne

— Voice from the East (@easternvoices) August 28, 2024