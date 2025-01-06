WATCH: Donald Trump election victory certified by runner-up Kamala Harris January 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-donald-trump-election-victory-certified-by-runner-up-kamala-harris/ Email Print Thankfully, without impediment, the House and Senate certified Donald Trump and J.D. Vance’s win in the 2024 presidential election with a final count of 312 votes.Trump’s victory in the 2024 Presidential Election is officially certified. pic.twitter.com/QZvJDnBadn— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2025 2024Donald TrumpelectionKamala Harris