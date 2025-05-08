Search

WATCH: Dozens of anti-Israel protesters storm and occupy Columbia library

Anti-Israel radicals stormed and occupied Columbia University’s library until the NYPD intervened, arresting over 70 protesters, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowing to review each of their profiles to determine potential grounds for deportation.









 

