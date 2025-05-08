WATCH: Dozens of anti-Israel protesters storm and occupy Columbia library May 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dozens-of-anti-israel-protesters-storm-and-occupy-columbia-library/ Email Print Anti-Israel radicals stormed and occupied Columbia University’s library until the NYPD intervened, arresting over 70 protesters, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio vowing to review each of their profiles to determine potential grounds for deportation. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-08-at-06.21.24_1bad84cd.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-08-at-00.31.24_5470eb0b.mp4 anti-Israel protestersColumbiaNYPD