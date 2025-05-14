WATCH: Dramatic video shows Israeli police arresting murder suspect in his bed May 14, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dramatic-video-shows-israeli-police-arresting-murder-suspect-in-his-bed/ Email Print In a high-stakes raid, Israel Police’s elite Yamam unit stormed Ramallah and captured the suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a Tira resident, following intensive investigations.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-13-at-16.11.21_d3558f80.mp4 arrestIsrael PoliceMurder