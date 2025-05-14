Search

WATCH: Dramatic video shows Israeli police arresting murder suspect in his bed

In a high-stakes raid, Israel Police’s elite Yamam unit stormed Ramallah and captured the suspect wanted for the brutal murder of a Tira resident, following intensive investigations.

