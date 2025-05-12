WATCH: Edan Alexander tearfully reunites with his family after 584 days in captivity

After nearly 600 days of anguish, the Alexander family was finally made whole again as they reunited with their son Edan, who was kidnapped during the October 7th massacre from his base in southern Israel.

Footage of Edan Alexander landing at Ichilov Hospital. Itzik Shachar, GPO pic.twitter.com/ZMDZBhmEEK — Government Press Office (@GPOIsrael) May 12, 2025