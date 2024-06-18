Search

WATCH: Florida mayor and federal judge help clean vandalized Jewish-owned shop

The Jewish-owned bagel store was vandalized for a fourth time according to owner Josh Nodel who received help from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Federal Judge Roy Altman in cleaning up the graffiti.



