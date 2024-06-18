WATCH: Florida mayor and federal judge help clean vandalized Jewish-owned shop June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-florida-mayor-and-federal-judge-help-clean-vandalized-jewish-owned-shop/ Email Print The Jewish-owned bagel store was vandalized for a fourth time according to owner Josh Nodel who received help from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Federal Judge Roy Altman in cleaning up the graffiti.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-18-at-01.08.30_fac71fc7.mp4 AntisemitismFederal Judge Roy AltmangraffitiHoly BagelsJosh NodelMayor Francis Suarez