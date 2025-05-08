WATCH: Former Bush official boldly claims $21 trillion in missing funds built 170 underground bunkers for elites May 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-bush-official-boldly-claims-21-trillion-in-missing-funds-built-170-underground-bunkers-for-elites/ Email Print Former Bush official Catherine Austin Fitts told Tucker Carlson that \$21 trillion went missing over several decades, allegedly funneled into the construction of underground and underwater bunkers designed to survive global catastrophe.WILD CLAIMEx-Bush official Catherine Austin Fitts told Tucker Carlson that $21 trillion in missing funds may have built 170 secret underground cities for elites to survive global collapse. pic.twitter.com/MJSI1QBdCy— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2025 bunkerGeorge BushTucker Carlson